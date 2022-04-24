Not long ago, Jersey actor was brutally body-shamed by trolls when had posted a video of her intense workout session. While one online user described her body as 'matka', the other one advised her to cut down weight on her lower body part. While Mrunal gave befitting replies to the trolls, she has opened up about being called the Indian Kardashian for her curvy figure when she paid a visit to the US. Also Read - Jersey Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor's film makes THIS approximate amount, no competition for Yash's KGF 2

"When I was in the US, people said a lot of women pay to get that body. When someone called me the Indian Kardashian, I was so happy that yes we need to celebrate. And now I have the confidence to post a picture and I just want to make sure that these trolls do not affect me," Mrunal told Times Now in a new interview.

Further elaborating on being body-shamed for her curves, Mrunal revealed that she was even told to cut down on the lower body during briefings. "If I cut down -- I start losing weight from my face, then my upper body and then it would reach my lower body - I will still have that shape. So rather than people calling me matka and me feeling bad, I take a lot of pride in it," she said.

She further added, "First of all, it is not necessary to have a zero figure. What I feel is important is to have a fit, not an unhealthy body. Then it depends on what body type you have. We all have different body types."

Giving a message to the younger generation who struggle with their body images, Mrunal said that she wants to normalise and appreciate every body type, be it pear-shaped, skinny, apple-shaped or triangle-shaped, adding that "We need to be comfortable in our own skin." She also wants to normalise real bodies. "Despite being an actress, I have acne. I do PMS. There are breakouts during my menstruation. So, I think we need more actresses and public figures to talk about it and to normalise it because we all go through our days, this is natural and there's nothing you can do about it. We need to be happy."