, who is currently busy garnering praises for his performance in Jersey, recently in an interview opened up about spending money. The actor stated that he takes permission from his wife before spending money as now he is a family man. Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 and it was an arranged marriage. The two have been giving a lot of couple goals on social media to their fans, and recently, the couple even collaborated for an advertisement.

While talking to Curly Tales about spending money, Shahid said, "Pehle all out ho jata tha main magar ab nahi. I am a family man now, mere bachhe hain, biwi hai. Permission leni padti hai, sochna padta hai. I didn't take her permission for my boys trip though, that's my right. I think every guy deserves a boys' trip once in a while."

Shahid also spoke about Mira's cooking skills. When he was asked who cooks better at home, the actor said, "Dad is a really good cook. I think Mira kind of pips him. Although in some dishes, my dad will pip Mira. But it is a tough one. If I tell my dad that kuch bana do toh he might make. But with Mira, do mahine tak peeche bhaagna padta hai."

“She makes Thai food really well. She makes continental food really well. She’s very good with sandwiches, excellent with salads. But in these 7 years of marriage, I have probably eaten 2 of each,” he added.

On the day, Jersey was released, Mira took to Instagram to wish the team all the best. She posted, “Jersey of Dreams Memories that made the dream; We all lived it, and we all loved it. Thank you @amanthegill for making us feel at home every single day, and now you have basically taken over my house in exchange. All the very bestest to the most hardworking, dedicated team.”