has become the latest victim to online body-shaming when she posted a video of her intense workout session. She was seen wearing a pair of boxer shorts and a tank top. She was seen pulling off the kicks and punches with her fitness trainer during her kickboxing routine. She captioned the video as, "just a regular day." But the nasty body-shamers had their focus somewhere else.

One Instagram user commented to Mrunal's post saying that her back (butt) is looking a matka (earthen pot). "Back is like…matkaa," read the comment. But Mrunal was in no mood to spare the troller. She silenced the user in the most dignified manner. "Thank you bhaiya ji," she replied to the comment.

Another Instagram user gave an unsolicited advice to Mrunal saying that she should be losing weight by working on her lower body part. "Reduce the lower part. Natural looks better, too much fat illusion," read the comment. To which, Mrunal gave a befitting reply, "Some pay for it, some have it naturally all we gotta do is flaunt buddy! You flaunt yours too."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Mrunal is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jersey which stars in the lead. The movie will release on April 14. She is also set to make her official Telugu debut with Lieutenant Ram opposite . The international schedule for this film has been slotted for Russia with Dulquer and Mrunal. She also has director 's Aankh Micholi and director Raja Menon's Pippa in the pipeline.