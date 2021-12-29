started her acting career with the TV show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan. She rose to fame with her performance as Bulbul in . The actress made her Bollywood debut with opposite in the 2019 release and has been a part of interesting films like , Ghost Stories, Toofaan and Dhamaka. In 2021, she impressed everyone with her performance in Toofaan and Dhamaka and was gearing up for the release of Jersey. However, the film has been postponed to 2022. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shahid Kapoor's Jersey postponed, 83 set to suffer huge losses, Kareena Kapoor age-shamed and more

Mrunal is making a mark in the industry, but initially, even she had a tough time. Recently, while talking to Bollywood Bubble, the actress revealed that as a newcomer she was treated in a way that after reaching home she used to cry. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Shahid Kapoor's Jersey to now release on OTT; Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari's Human trailer out and more

The actress said, “When I was starting my career, there were times I was treated in a certain way and I reached home and I was crying. I told my parents that I don’t like this. They said, ‘Mrunal, think about 10 years down the line. People would look at you and get so inspired, that if that girl could make it, main bhi kar sakti hoon yaar (I can do it too).’” Also Read - Bachpan Ka Pyaar fame Sahdev Dirdo meets with an accident; undergoes treatment in Chhattisgarh

“I am so thankful to my parents that jo cheez nahi bhi thi na (if I didn’t have something), my parents have taught me to work hard and get it. I am very thankful to them for that,” Mrunal added.

The actress was busy with the promotions of Jersey with her co-star Shahid Kapoor. A statement shared by the film’s team about the postponement read, “In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey!!”