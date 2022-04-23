The Hindi remake of Jersey released on April 22, 2022. plays the title role of Arjun Talwar taking the place of Nani. Jersey has been made on a very tight budget. It seems the movie has already recovered its investment through its digital and satellite rights. Everything now is like a bonus. Jersey has been super slow on day one. The film made Rs four crore on day one. It is even lesser than the second Friday collections of Yash and 's KGF 2. It has made Rs 11. 56 crores as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez and more; rumoured relationships of Sidharth Malhotra before he started dating his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani

#Jersey Friday- ₹ 4 cr nett approx. Saturday biz should witness growth .. pic.twitter.com/Gpsv35zWYy — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 23, 2022

On Trade Front- #Jersey is made on a controlled budget and have already recovered its investment through sell of Satellite- Digital & Music rights.. — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 23, 2022

As per Box Office India, Shahid Kapoor and 's Jersey has made around Rs 3.75 to 4 crore nett. The collections did not increase in the evening like it happened with Yash's KGF 2. There was just a very marginal increase in the numbers. The movies that have got a big opening after the pandemic are all the big budget ones like , Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bachcchan Paandey, KGF 2, Pushpa to name a few. The only medium budget that did reasonably well was Antim - The Final Truth. It made Rs 4.75 crore nett at the box office.

Jersey is getting good reviews, especially the leading man, Shahid Kapoor. Many feel it is the best performance of his career. The makers had plans to release it on digital after date got pushed from Christmas 2021. But Shahid Kapoor was keen that Jersey comes in theatres. He said he did take a cut if the overhead expenses of the movie went up. Let us see if good word of mouth translates into more footfalls for Shahid Kapoor's Jersey.