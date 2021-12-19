Jersey: Did you know Shahid Kapoor suffered a major injury to his face while training and had to get 25 stitches? WATCH VIDEO

Shahid Kapoor has gone through the grind, training as a professional cricketer would, all for the sake of his role in Jersey. And he has even shed his blood for the character, undergoing 25 stiches, and we all know how important an actor's face is for her/his livelihood, especially for a mainstream, commercial lead star.