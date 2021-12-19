He has trained with a season ball, having never played with one before, and anybody playing against a season ball for the first time as an adult would attest to how difficult the exercise is. He has gone through the grind, training as a professional cricketer would, all for the sake of a role. And he has even shed his blood for the character, undergoing 25 stiches to his lip area, and we all know how important an actor's face is for her/his livelihood, especially for a mainstream, commercial lead star. We're talking about Shahid Kapoor who has done all this and more in preparation for his role in his upcoming movie, Jersey. Also Read - SAY WHAT! Katrina Kaif drops MAJOR HINT of honeymoon destination in new mehendi pic; fans search for Vicky Kaushal's name – view post

What's more, you don't need to take our word for it. himself has uploaded a video demonstrating his training routine to play a professional cricketer in Jersey, and it clearly showcases all that we've mentioned above. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Shahid uploaded said video, captioning it as, “This one has my BLOOD. #JerseyOfDreams.” Watch it below: Also Read - Vicky Kaushal returns to shoot post wedding; fans curious about Katrina Kaif's whereabouts ask, 'Bhabhi kidhar hai?'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Earlier, at the Jersey trailer launch, Shahid Kapoor opened up about how he had to go around asking for work even after delivering a monstrous blockbuster like . “After Kabir Singh released, I went like a beggar to everybody. I went to all these people who've made these 200-250 crore films. I've never been a part of this club, so it was completely new to me. Having spent 15-16 years in the industry, I never had such a huge grosser. So, when it finally happened, I didn't know where to go, it was all new to me. You could say, I tried my best not to do this (Jersey, which he was offered before doing Kabir Singh). So, credit to Gowtam (Gowtam Tinnanuri, the Director) for still working with me, waiting for me, and I'm so happy I did this. I can safely say this is my best film yet,” Shahid said. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan is heartbroken to be away from Taimur and Jeh during COVID-19 quarantine; says, 'I miss my babies' – view post

Jersey also stars , is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, and produced by , Dil Raju and Aman Gill.