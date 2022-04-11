and starrer Jersey was slated to release on 14th April 2022. The movie was all set to clash with Yash starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2 and Thalapathy Vijay's Beast. However, the makers of Jersey have decided to postpone their film’s release by a week. Jersey will now hit the big screens on 22nd April 2022. A statement from producer Aman Gill read, “As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into Jersey and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April.” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Will Sanju star be a good husband? Groom's mother Neetu Singh spills the beans

Well, KGF 2 and Beast, both are South biggies, and the Hindi version of Yash starrer is expected to take the box office by storm. The advance booking reports have been strong and even trade experts had predicted that KGF 2 Hindi will beat Jersey at the box office. Even Beast will release in theatres in Hindi, so Jersey had to face double competition.

A few days ago, while talking to CNN-News 18 about the clash, Shahid had said, "The fact that we're releasing means that we feel it's a good time to release. Otherwise, we wouldn't have. The fact that they are releasing, feels like a good time for them. So, I guess, if you put the two things together there is enough space for different movies."

"I'm a huge Vijay fan and I love his movies. He's a great dancer and I have a soft spot for good dancing. I'm sure Beast is going to be a fantastic film but that is slightly for a different market. I don't think there's that much overlapping happening there,” the actor added.

Well now, Shahid’s fans have to wait for one more week to watch him on the big screens. Jersey also stars in a pivotal role.