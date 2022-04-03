, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jersery starring , is redefining style goals for fans. One look at her Instagram and you will realise she raised the bar when it comes to style statements. From donning traditional wears to bodysuits, Mrunal seems to have started experimenting with her looks. However, she revealed that she had to gather a lot of courage to post a picture in the bikini on social media. Also Read - Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: Best moments of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and others with the comedian from his show

"I feel India has not entirely normalised (different type of) bodies. We still think if you are going to a beach you have to have a perfect body. But, that's not how I want to inspire girls out there. It's okay to be bloated, and to have celluloid. You need to be fit (from) within and not necessarily have six pack abs. I need to gather courage to post a picture in the bikini, with the body type I have at the time and I am comfortable with it. I am just gearing up," Mrunal told Hindustan Times.

Not long ago, Mrunal was body-shamed when she posted a video of her intense workout session. She was seen wearing a pair of boxer shorts and a tank top. One Instagram user commented to Mrunal's post saying that her back (butt) is looking a matka (earthen pot). Another Instagram user gave an unsolicited advice to Mrunal saying that she should be losing weight by working on her lower body part. But Mrunal was in no mood to spare the trollers and silenced them in the most dignified manner.

Starting her career with the television show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan, Mrunal gained her visibility with films including , , Ghost Stories, , Dhamaka. When Mrunal was asked about her sense of belonging as an artist, she told IANS, "It might just sound insane...the only way to maintain sanity for me is to go back to my home, cutting off from that world. Now that I am doing good work, more than often I am asked why do I still live with my parents, far away from the city, instead of living independently. It is only my parents, sibling and my pet cat that gives me a true sense of belonging. I still love playing with my cats and my brother. I still am my father's daughter first, then a celebrity."