and starrer Jersey was slated to release on 31st December 2021, but due to the rise in Omicron cases, the film has been postponed. In many states, night curfews have been announced because of which the theatres get shut early, and the late evening and night shows get canceled. The trailer and the songs of the film are getting a good response, but looking at the current situation, the makers of Jersey decided to postpone their film. However, they haven't announced the new release date yet.

A statement from the team read, "In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey!!"

Well, promotions of Jersey were going in full fledge. It was supposed to be the last big release of the year. However, now it will hit the big screens in 2022.

The movie is a remake of the Telugu film Jersey which starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. It was a super hit at the box office and also won National Award. Recently, while talking to India Today, Nani spoke about the Hindi remake and said, "I am very confident that it [Jersey] will do very well and [I am] sure it will be a blockbuster." The actor further stated that he is looking forward to watching the film as he wants to see what the makers have done. However, in the end, Nani said, "Jersey is and always will be my film."