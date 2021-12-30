Shahid Kapoor were really looking forward to seeing Jersey in the theatres. The actor delivered a knockout performance in Kabir Singh, and this Nani movie is also one which is full of emotions. Well, the makers have now postponed the release for a later date. Fans were unhappy when it was reported that the film was planning to go directly the OTT route. It seems Shahid Kapoor really helped his makers in this regard. The movie is very close to the actor's heart and he went the extra mile even if it meant slashing his fee to a great deal. It seems Netflix was ready to shell out a huge amount to get the movie for a direct digital premiere on December 31 but Shahid Kapoor stepped in to save the film from going that route. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sooryavanshi is 2021's highest grosser, Raid 2 announced, Arjun Kapoor tests COVID-19 positive and more

A source told Bollywood Hungama that Shahid Kapoor charged Rs 31 crore for Jersey. It seems he told the producers that he will reduce his fee to the extent of the additional cost incurred for delayed release. For example, if the overhead cost is Rs five crore, the makers can slash that amount from his fee. This means if the costs even rise to Rs 10 crore, Shahid Kapoor has no qualms in taking Rs 21 crore as his fee. This is indeed very generous on part of the star. Shahid Kapoor has worked really hard on this movie, and few actors would have thought a million times before this decision.

It seems Shahid Kapoor was adamant that Jersey gets a release in the theatres. He is supremely confident of the product. The actor is sure that people will love the movie. Of late, Ranveer Singh's 83 suffered as it clashed with Pushpa and Spider Man: No Way Home at the box office. The movie has made losses in crores. Jersey is made on a much smaller budget but the makers were still concerned. The makers were shocked after the Delhi Government announced a decision to shut down the movie halls. Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady of the sports drama.