Jersey: Shahid Kapoor gets massive flak for being 'disrespectful' towards co-star Mrunal Thakur

Jersey actors and have been promoting their movie across the country. Recently, they were snapped in the city for a screening of Jersey at YRF. However, Shahid Kapoor got massive flak for being 'disrespectful' towards his co-star. A video has been going viral wherein Mrunal Thakur had been posing for the paparazzi. Shahid Kapoor was just leaving and saw Mrunal posing. The paparazzi insisted that Mrunal pose with Shahid. The actress apparently thought they'd pose side-by-side. However, Shahid turned goofy and did a victory sign while posing. Mrunal joined him as well. Later, he was seen leaving on his own towards the car. Also Read - Akshay Kumar called a 'hypocrite' over his apology for endorsing pan masala brand; fans dig out old cigarette ad – read tweets

Netizens are not liking this behaviour of Shahid toward Mrunal. They found it disrespectful. One of the netizen commented saying, "No respect for co actor ..shahid kapoor does." Netizens also noticed that Mrunal was about to hold his hand while leaving but Shahid was fast and didn't see it. "Badtameez he deserve tbi Kareena ne isko chhoda," a comment read. While someone said that Mira Rajput may have given him 'gaffe'. Check out the video here: Also Read - Why did Varun Dhawan go missing from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding party? [Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, recently, Mrunal opened up about working with everyone in Shahid's family. The actress worked with in . In Jersey, she got to work with Shahid and . And her next film, Pippa will feature , Shahid's younger brother. Mrunal was all praise for the lot and said that she learned a lot from working with every one of them. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo Abhi-Akshara aka Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod win hearts with their chemistry at ITA Awards; fans call them 'Best Jodi'

In other news, Shahid grabbed headlines for his statement on quitting smoking. He said that did it for him. Shahid revealed that he had been a smoker on and off. However, things changed after he did Kabir Singh. He hasn't smoked for a couple of years now. " I can’t. I’m done. I was done," he said while expressing his thoughts.