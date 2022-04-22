It was no less than a dream come true for actress Geetika Mehandru who went from doing a supporting role in to playing a parallel lead in Jersey opposite . While Geetika played the role of Preeti's friend name Shruti in Kabir Singh, she is seen portraying the character of a journalist in Jersey. And if you ask Geetika about her memorable moment from Jersey shoot, she will mention about the scene where Shahid kisses her on the cheeks to make her boyfriend jealous in the film. Also Read - Jersey full HD movie leaked online: Shahid Kapoor’s film available on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and more sites

"So there is a scene in the movie where he comes and he thanks me and kisses me on the cheeks. So that was a cute moment. He did that to make my boyfriend in the movie jealous," Geetika told News18 in an interview.

Talking about her bond with Shahid, from Kabir Singh to Jersey, Geetika said, "I feel I am blessed that I am getting to work with him (Shahid) again and again. From 2019 to 2022, these 4 years I have been related to Shahid because of two movies back to back. He was so kind and generous and soft on me on set. He always helped me in different scenes and I was very much comfortable with him. He also recognised me as Shruti from Kabir Singh. Mira (Shahid's wife) was also there with their kids so it was a family kind of an environment."

Geetika had earlier talked about her new found fame that her appearance in Kabir Singh brought to her. She hoped that people remember her for her role in Jersey as well. "Kabir Singh has given me name, fame and everything. People still come to me and say 'hey, are you Shruti from Kabir Singh? We absolutely loved your chubby personality in the movie'. This is something that gives me immense pleasure and happiness. I am really looking forward to the same thing for Jersey as well," she told IANS.

Geetika has also been featured in projects like Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, Shrikant Bashir and Chotti Sarrdarrni.