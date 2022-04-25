Jersey star Shahid Kapoor reveals he was bullied in school; says, 'I hated...'

is currently busy garnering praises for his performance in the recently released film Jersey. Though the film has been getting a lukewarm response at the box office, the actor’s performance is said to be one of his career’s best. Jersey revolves around a man who in his late 30s decides to make a comeback in cricket. Well, recently, in an interview, Shahid opened up about how he was bullied in school in Mumbai and he doesn’t have any pleasant memories of his school days in the city. Also Read - Chhavi Mittal dances her heart out in hospital ahead of her breast cancer surgery but gets caught – watch video

Shahid told HT Brunch, "I hated my school at Bombay, I was bullied and my teachers were also not very nice to me. Sorry but that is true. I loved my school in Delhi, I was there from Jr KG and I had a lot of friends. I don't have pleasant memories of schooling in Bombay. My college in Bombay was a lot of fun, I was in Mithibai, but schooling was not so nice."

Well, Shahid is not the only Bollywood actor who has spoken up about being bullied in school. Earlier, celebs like , , and others have opened up about being bullied when they were kids.

Talking about Jersey, the film has collected around Rs. 9.50 crore in two days. It was expected that Jersey will do well at the box office, but due to KGF: Chapter 2, the Shahid Kapoor starrer didn’t get a flying start at the box office.

Earlier, Jersey was slated to clash at the box office with KGF 2 and Beast, but the makers decided to postpone the release by a week. While talking about the clash, Shahid had told CNN-News 18, "The fact that we're releasing means that we feel it's a good time to release. Otherwise, we wouldn't have. The fact that they are releasing, feels like a good time for them. So, I guess, if you put the two things together there is enough space for different movies."