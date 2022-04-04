and starrer Jersey is all set to hit the big screens on 14th April 2022. The movie was earlier supposed to release on 31st December 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The makers had unveiled a trailer in November 2021, and now, ahead of the film’s release, they have launched a new trailer of the film. Shahid took to Twitter to share the trailer with his fans. He tweeted, “Experience his many emotions! Meet Arjun on the 14th! #JerseyTrailer out now - https://bit.ly/JerseyTrailerN.” Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya to set differences aside for a film? Here's what we know

It's a good trailer, and Shahid's performance in it is the highlight. Fans of the actor have also loved the trailer. A fan tweeted, "Trailer looks superb! Can't wait. 10 days to go for #Jersey Best wishes @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801 and all team of #JerseyMovie." Another fan wrote, "Emotions + Cricket = One of the best combo.." One more fan wrote, "FAADDDDUUU JERSEY TRAILER 2 LOVED IT AFTER WATCHING 1 & 2 TRAILER GIVE ME GOOSEBUMPS CANT WAIT TO WATCH JERSEY ARJUN TALWAR (FATHER ROLE - CRICKET) GONNA SHINE N KILL IT BLOCKBUSTER ON YOUR WAY." Check out the tweets below…

FAADDDDUUU JERSEY TRAILER 2 ?❤ LOVED IT ?❤ AFTER WATCHING 1 & 2 TRAILER GIVE ME GOOSEBUMPS ?❤ CANT WAIT TO WATCH JERSEY ❤❤ ARJUN TALWAR (FATHER ROLE - CRICKET) GONNA SHINE N KILL IT ?❤ BLOCKBUSTER ON YOUR WAY ?❤#ShahidKapoor #Jersey #JerseyTrailer https://t.co/wnSQ5KPhOM — sᴜʀʙʜɪ ❤ ʀᴀᴠɪɪ ✨ (@Surbhi_RD) April 4, 2022

Emotions + Cricket ? = One of the best combo.. ? ? #JerseyTrailer https://t.co/yroJ5vWFOG — Gaganabh Pandey (@gaganabh) April 4, 2022

Jersey is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The original movie featured Nani and Shraddha Shrinath in the lead roles, and portrayed a pivotal role. In the Hindi remake, Shahid's father and veteran actor will be stepping into Sathyaraj's character.

The Telugu movie was a hit at the box office and had won multiple awards including National Award for Best Feature Film – Telugu. The expectations from the Hindi remake of Jersey are quite high as Shahid’s last release was also a remake of a Telugu film (Arjun Reddy), and it was a blockbuster at the box office.