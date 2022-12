Jhoome Jo Pathaan song is out and it has been getting mixed responses across. and are slaying it with their swag is point on but still, it failed to requires to grab as much attention if compared to the Besharam Rang song. The lyrics of the song is not easy to get registered listeners and it might take time. While SRK is trying a lot and putting his best effort to dance, the overall song will not leave you impressed, but what grabs your eyeballs is Shah Rukh Khan's killer looks. He is looking too suave and you cannot let your eyes off him.

Another song frm #pathaan and ⁦@iamsrk⁩ is sooo drool worthy in the song. Hes looking his best everrrrrr… cant wait for the film!!

Every song is raising the bar. ?? https://t.co/ApgDG4ynhq — (@MeerraChopra) December 22, 2022

One user wrote, "Itne bekaar gaane bana rahe ho movie acchi honni chaahiye, nhi toh paise bekar jaayenge". Another user commented, " Undoubtedly blockbuster". While fans cannot stop gushing over Shah Rukh Khan's looks. Also Read - Jhoome Jo Pathaan song OUT: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone have their swag on-point in the peppy number [WATCH VIDEO]

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan slaying in Jhoome Jo Pathaan along with Deepika Padukone

The superstar himself took to Twitter on shared the first glimpse of the song and this is how fans are reacting.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be seen romancing after and their chemistry only shows why they are counted as one of the most loved Bollywood onscreen jodis. While Shah Rukh Khan is making his comeback after four years of sabbatical and Pathan is going to be worth it. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2022, and the fans are waiting to watch the film with their bathed breath.