The Jhund trailer is finally here. And the hugely awaited trailer of Megastar Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund, directed by Nagraj Manjule of Sairat fame has more than lived up to expectations. The Jhund trailer launched today, 16th February, gives a special glimpse into the universe of the notorious squad who the Big B takes under his wings in a nigh impossible task to reform, and their vital journey where their mentor does all in his power to integrate them into society as goal (pun intended)-oriented, upstanding citizens, able to contribute to both theirs and the future of their surroundings.

Watch the Jhund trailer starring Amitabh Bachchan and directed by Nagraj Manjule belw:

This interesting journey brought to life by megastar and Director will arrive in cinemas on 4th March 2022. Mr. Amitabh Bachchan will be presented in a never before seen avatar of a football coach, motivating slum kids and bringing a positive influence in their life. Jhund is produced by , Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa and Sandeep Singh, under their respective production banners of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat. It's being distributed worldwide by Zee Studios.

Jhund is said to be inspired by the life of one Vijay Barse, the founder of an NGO called Slum Soccers, with Amitabh Bachchan supposedly playing a character based on him. The movie also features the famous Sairat couple of and in pivotal supporting roles.