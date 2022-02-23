Jhund trailer: Amitabh Bachchan brings back 'ANGRY YOUNG MAN' swag in raring form; Nagraj Manjule has a winner on his hands

Jhund is said to be inspired by the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of an NGO called Slum Soccers, with Amitabh Bachchan supposedly playing his role. It also features the Sairat couple of Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in pivotal supporting roles.