A couple of weeks ago, the CBI court acquitted Sooraj Pancholi from the charges and accusations of abetment to suicide in the Jiah Khan death case. Sooraj Pancholi was in a relationship with the Nishabd actress for a couple of months and had once before stopped her from ending her life. When Jiah passed away in 2013, her mother Rabia Khan accused Sooraj of abetment to suicide. The case dragged on for ten years and finally, Sooraj was declared free. However, Jiah Khan's mother Rabia feels otherwise. The late actress' mother claims that she soon realised that the case was compromised. Also Read - On his 28th birthday, Sooraj Pancholi prays that his family can move forward from the Jiah Khan case - read full post

Jiah Khan case: Rabia Khan calls the entire trial of Sooraj Pancholi a mockery of the system

When Sooraj Pancholi was declared a free man, Rabia Khan had slammed the court and had vowed that she would to go a higher court for justice. And now, in an interview, she has claimed that the case was on the wrong track since the beginning since the evidence pointed at homicidal death. The actress' mother claims that Sooraj was accused of the wrong thing in the first place. She had presented the evidence of murder, which Rabia, claims to have been ignored and were never produced before the honourable court by the prosecution. Also Read - Jiah Khan case: Bombay High Court orders lower court not to proceed with the trial

She adds that the whole trial was a mockery of the Indian judiciary system. She alleges that the court was following a higher court order and a predetermined path which will eventually acquit Sooraj, reports ETimes. Rabia questions that for 10 years neither the police nor the CBI could find any evidence against Sooraj. She said that the proof was so high that everyone would have known the outcome but it would not have made any legal or rational sense. Also Read - Jiah Khan case: HC asks Rabia Khan to make a list of anomalies in investigation by police and CBI

Jiah Khan's mother claims that case was compromised

Jiah Khan's mother, Rabia Khan also claims that while the trial went on, she soon realised that the CBI and the prosecution were compromised alleging that the cause of Jiah Khan's death was never established, reports the online entertainment news portal. She adds that CBI only considered the preliminary findings from the police as the cause of Jiah's death.

RabiaKhan claims Sooraj Pancholi lied through his teeth

Rabia Khan also alleges that Sooraj Pancholi lied and that both the agencies honoured his lies. She laments that her daughter who is no more cannot speak for herself was blamed. Rabia says that not just as a mother but also as a woman she feels disappointed that the judiciary system failed. She calls Sooraj merciless and now hopes that God will serve justice to her daughter.