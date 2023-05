A couple of days ago, Sooraj Pancholi got a clean chit in the Jiah Khan suicide case. He alongside his mother Zarina Wahab attended the court hearing on the 28th of April that Rabia Khan, Jiah's mother had filed. It has been for 10 years that Sooraj Pancholi has been fighting the court battle. He had been accused of abetment to suicide in Jiah Khan's death in 2013. And after Sooraj, the Hero actor's mother, Zarina Wahab opened up about her son finally being free. Also Read - Sooraj Pancholi says Jiah Khan's mother wants to blame him to take guilt off her shoulders; reveals being removed from films due to the case

Zarina Wahab opens up on Sooraj Pancholi's acquittal in Jiah Khan case

Jiah Khan passed away in 2013 and her mother Rabia Khan accused Sooraj Pancholi, who had been dating her daughter for a couple of months of abetment to suicide. For 10 years, the case was heard and investigated by CBI. Sooraj was finally cleared as the justice claimed him innocent due to a lack of evidence. And now, Zarina, heaving a sigh of relief has reacted to the acquittal. Zarina shares that the smile is back on Sooraj's face now. She says that they feel like a normal family again to an entertainment news portal.

The actress shares that for 10 years they suffered all the lies for 10 years, believing in the judicial system in India and justice did prevail. However, she questions the pain of the mothers whose sons are locked away after a failed relationship. She adds that no mother should suffer as she has. Zarina Wahab adds that it is difficult for any family to lead a normal life when their son is under trial while being innocent. She questions what wrong Sooraj did that he had to lose 10 years of his life. Zarina adds that she now wants everyone to leave her family alone. "We want to feel like a normal family after ten years," she says.

Sooraj Panchali makes strong allegations against Jiah's mother

In a recent interview, Sooraj Pancholi said that he had contacted Rabia Khan when Jiah attempted suicide in 2012. The actress's mother, however, did not show up for months. Sooraj adds that his love was not enough for Jiah and that the Ghajini actress needed familial love. Sooraj shares that she had been the sole earning member of the family who was supporting 4 others apart from herself. Sooraj said that Jiah's mother wanted to take the guilt off her shoulders and hence she wanted a person to put all the blame on.