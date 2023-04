Finally, the truth will prevail; it will be known if Sooraj Pancholi is a culprit or not and whether he will walk free or not. Jiah Khan's death made Sooraj an overnight criminal, and before the verdict, the world declared him the culprit, all thanks to the case filed against him by Jiah Khan's mother, Rabiya Khan, who alleged that her daughter didn't commit suicide but was murdered by the Hero actor. While Sooraj stood by his ground that he was innocent and fought the case till the end, the day has finally arrived when the final verdict will be out. Also Read - Salman Khan Death Threat: Here are some unsolved Bollywood stars' murder mysteries [Watch Video]

Amid the hype of Jiah Khan 's death case final verdict, Sooraj Panchol i's family, who stood by their son, is both positive and anxious about the final verdict. As per reports in TOI, the Satellite Shankar star's parents are eagerly waiting for the verdict to be announced tomorrow at a special session court in Mumbai around 10.30 a.m. Sooraj has been waiting for this day since long, " I wanted to wait to speak out until the case ended, but it's taken longer than expected. I don't know where to start from. It is difficult to express some feelings when so many people, so many emotions are involved. He had said this in on his 28th birthday in an open letter that she shared on his Instagram page.