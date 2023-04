died by suicide on June 3, 2013. Post that, spent almost a month in the Arthur Road Jail. He was kept in prison for 22 days. The cause of the actress' death was confirmed as hanging as per autopsy reports. However, the actress' mother Rabia Khan maintained that the demise of her daughter was not suicide but planned murder. The only evidence against Sooraj Pancholi was the six page long note left behind by Jiah Khan. He had been jailed for abetment to suicide charges. After Rabia Khan complained of physical and emotional abuse, the case was transferred to the CBI in 2014.

SOORAJ PANCHOLI IS GIVEN ACQUITTAL

Today, Judge AS Sayyad has acquitted Sooraj Pancholi of the abetment to suicide charges. He has said that there is shortage of evidence to confirm the same. The actor has released a statement. It Reads: The Verdict has taken 10 long painful years and sleepless nights, But today I have not only won this case against me but I have also won my dignity and confidence back, it took a lot of courage to face the world with such heinous allegations, I hope and pray to God that nobody goes through what I have gone through at such a young age, I don’t know who will give me these 10 years of my life back to me, but I am glad that this has finally come to an end not only for me but specially for my family. There is nothing bigger than peace in this world."

RABIA KHAN TALKS TO THE MEDIA

Rabia Khan the mother of the actress said that she worked hard to collect evidences in the matter. She said that the court has been dismissive of the matter. Jiah Khan's note was quite shocking, as the actress said that Sooraj Pancholi apparently forced her to do an abortion. Take a look at this video...