Sooraj Pancholi has been acquitted of Jiah Khan's suicide case. Back in 2013, he was arrested on abetment of suicide charges of his then girlfriend. After 10 years long battle he has been released as a free man. The court announced the final verdict on 28th April. A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court judge AS Sayyed cited a paucity of evidence in the case. Sooraj Pancholi has revealed that as he walked out of the court Salman Khan was the first person he contacted.

In a recent interview with the Bombay Times, revealed that Salman Khan stood by him through his legal battle. He also mentioned that after exiting the court he first messaged the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor. Receiving the message the actor replied, "Sooraj, if you know in your heart that you haven't done anything wrong, you have nothing to worry about." launched Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty in 2015 film Hero.

Talking to Bombay Times, about his relationship with Bhaijaan, the actor said, he is not a friend of his father or his mother but they know each other as they work in the same industry. He further added, the superstar had promised to produce his first film when he was working as an Assistant Director on Ek Tha Tiger.

The film was released two years after the actor was accused of 's suicide case. Despite his court case, Salman Khan produced the film and stood by Sooraj Pancholi. He appreciated Salman Khan for supporting him through his difficult phase. Sooraj states the actor has done a lot for him more than anyone else. He adds that he knows his limits and won’t exploit the bond he shares with Mr. Khan. He met him several times but never for work and first messaged Salman Khan as soon as he left the court.

Jiah Khan dated Sooraj Pancholi for a short period. The Gajhini actress was found dead at her Mumbai residence on June 3rd, 2013. On the basis of the alleged suicide note, her boyfriend was accused of her death. Well, it came as a big win for Sooraj Pancholi after 10 years. He has been acquitted because of a lack of evidence.