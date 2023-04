The court gave relief to Sooraj Pancholi is the Jiah Khan Suicide Case. He has been cleared of abetment to suicide charges. The young actor has been embroiled in a legal battle for ten long years. The Judge AS Sayyad said that there was lack of evidence to established that he was indeed responsible for the same. As we know, he was arrested in 2013 and spent 22 days in the Arthur Road Jail of Byculla. The mother of the deceased actress Rabia Khan had maintained that Jiah Khan was murdered. She said that she had collected all the evidences and given to the Courts. Today, Sooraj Pancholi was seen outside Siddhi Vinayak temple. Also Read - Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case: Zarina Wahab reacts to Rabia Khan heading to higher court, 'She can do whatever...'

Take a look at the video of Sooraj Pancholi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Some netizens have noticed that he did not wash his hands after removing his shoes. He touched the flowers, God's photo and offerings with the unwashed hands. As we know, it is considered unclean and people always wash hands before entering the temple. Take a look at the comments of netizens... Also Read - Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Sooraj Pancholi emotional after acquittal; says, 'Ten long painful years and sleepless nights'

Also Read - Sooraj Pancholi on abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case: People have taken advantage of my silence

SOORAJ PANCHOLI'S EMOTIONAL STATEMENT

Sooraj Pancholi made an official statement after the verdict. He said that the past 10 years has been painful for his family and him. He said he spent sleepless nights. It read: The Verdict has taken 10 long painful years and sleepless nights, But today I have not only won this case against me but I have also won my dignity and confidence back, it took a lot of courage to face the world with such heinous allegations, I hope and pray to God that nobody goes through what I have gone through at such a young age, I don’t know who will give me these 10 years of my life back to me, but I am glad that this has finally come to an end not only for me but specially for my family. There is nothing bigger than peace in this world.

The actor is now waiting for the release of his movie Hawa Singh.