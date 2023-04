Finally, the day has arrived of which Sooraj Pancholi had hoped almost 7 years back, when he was alleged of abetment of suicide of Jiah Khan who was his then girlfriend by her mother Rania Khan. Today in the session court, actor Sooraj Pancholi has been acquitted from the abetment of suicide of Jiah Khan. The actor had reached the court today along with his mother Zarina Wahab who was extremely anxious about the final hearing and today the truth has been prevailed and the boy is free.

Sooraj Pancholi is fount NOT guilty in Jiah Khan's death case

Sooraj has been acquitted in the case due to a lack of evidence against him, and it was he and his family who believed that one day the world would know the world. Well, it took time, but finally justice has been served. As Sooraj made his way to the session court, there was tons of support for the actor, and many claimed that not all boys are wrong. Sooraj has come a long way, and his resilience has shown that the truth takes town, but definitely it serves right.

Zarina Wahab exclaims thy went through hell during this period especially his son Sooraj Pancholi

Ahead of the hearing of the final judgement in Jiah Khan's death case, Zarian spoke to media and shared about the tough time they faced, " When my son looks at me I can feel his pain. I am not able to look into his eyes. We don’t say much to one another. I can feel what he is going through. And I feel helpless. I can’t say anything to him. I know my son is innocent. Dus saal lag gaye hain. Lekin mujhe oopar wale pe pura bharosa hai. I feel this has been a phase, a traumatic phase. Lekin ooparwale ke ghar me der hai andher nahin. I am fully confident that my son will get justice, because he is innocent". Now she only hops that her son gets good work in the industry now and the perception for him changes soon.