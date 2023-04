waited long for all these years to get justice after 's death case. It took him years to finally react to his acquittal by saying that God is great and that truth prevails. The Hero actor took to his Instagram stories and mentioned that the truth always wins, and his people are celebrating this victory of the actor. While Sooraj got justice and finally it has been ended, Jiah Khan's mother, Rabia Khan, is not ready to give up. She had filed the charge sheet against him for the abetment of suicide of her daughter and mentioned that he forced her to die. Rabia, who was present in the court, has given up and is still asking the question, "How did her child die?" It's not clear yet; only the abatement of suicide cases is eradicated, but it's still murder, Rabia exclaimed. We wonder if it will finish by her end. Also Read - Jiah Khan suicide case verdict: Sooraj Pancholi heaves a sigh of relief as court acquits him due to lack of evidence

Watch the video of Rabia Khan still claiming her daughter Jiah Khan was murdered.

#WATCH | The charge of abetment to suicide has gone. But how did my child die? This is a case of murder...will approach the high court: Rabia Khan, Jiah Khan's mother on Sooraj Pancholi acquitted of abetment charges in suicide case pic.twitter.com/8RA7fhbPDY — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

Watch the video of Rabia Khan saying she will continue fighting and will go to High Court and Supreme Court for the justice of her late daughter Jiah Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) Rabia Khan says that she has been fighting for ten years and she will continue to and work more harder, but she will get justice for her daughter Jiah Khan, the actress mother even claimed that now she will go to High Court and Supreme Court for justice, this was just a Session court, Sooraj Pancholi's victory is yet not complete. On Twitter netizens have mixed response over the acquittal of Sooraj Pancholi in Jiah Khan's death case.

AN UNFORTUNATE VERDICT. MUMBAI: Special CBI court has aquitted Sooraj Pancholi of all charges in Jiah Khan case.#JiahKhan | जिया खान#JusticeForJiahKhan pic.twitter.com/9N7POVa5L8 — KIZIE (@sushantify) April 28, 2023

Many are asking justice for Jiah Khan while others are in favour of Sooraj Pancholi and feels he suffered a lot.