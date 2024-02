Jigra is one of the films of Alia Bhatt that fans are awaiting in 2024. The movie is an action thriller where Alia Bhatt plays the role of a sister who has to rescue her younger brother. After Gangubai Kathiawadi, this is one film, which promises to explore her acting chops. It is directed by Vasan Bala who is known for films like Peddlers and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. It looks like the shoot of Jigra has wrapped up. Alia The shoot of Jigra has ended. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share some clicks with her co-star Vedang Raina. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and more Bollywood actresses new releases to create storm at the box office

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in Jigra, a Vasan Bala film

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina have teamed up for the first time for the movie. The young star was seen in the film, The Archies. Everyone who saw the movie felt that he was the best thing about the Zoya Akhtar film. Alia Bhatt is playing the role of a sister who goes to a foreign land to rescue her brother. It looks like the film has been shot in a South east Asian or Far East Asian country. Take a look at the pics...

The two actually look like siblings here. We can see how much they resemble one another in terms of features and face cut. They surely did a bang on casting for this one. Janhvi Kapoor sent hearts to the pics. As we know, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are rumoured to be dating one another.

Jigra is coming in theatres on September 27. This will be the second release of Alia Bhatt after the birth of Raha. The actress has a slate of movies lined up for the coming two years including one in the YRF spy franchise and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's WAR.