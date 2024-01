Jigra:- Alia Bhatt is all set to take us all by surprise with her upcoming new film which is directed by Vasan Bala. The poster of the film which was out months back saw Alia in very intrigued look. One can sense easily from the poster that it's going to be an interesting film where Alia once again will bowl us over by her implacable acting skills. Speculations are rife that one of the actors from Zoya Akhtar's The Archies has been finalized to play the role of Alia's sibling in Jigra. Read on to know who the actor is. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor called a ‘typical saas’ to Alia Bhatt after her comment on Raha Kapoor goes viral [Watch]

The Archies actor Vedang Raina to play Alia Bhatt's brother in Jigra?

Rumours are rife that Vedang Raina who portrayed the character of Reggie has been approached to play the role of Alia Bhatt's brother in Jigra. In a recent interview when Vedang was asked about the ongoing rumours he stated that even he has heard of this speculation but as of now he can say that although the news is very interesting, he cannot help with such rumours. When asked how the idea does of playing a sibling to Alia Bhatt sounds to him, he stated that its sounds very interesting. On being asked what kind of sibling he would like to play to Alia Bhatt, Vedang stated that it all depends on the script and the ccharacters.