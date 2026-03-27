Jio Studios scores 3 back-to-back ₹500 crore BLOCKBUSTERS with Stree 2, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge

Jio Studios sets a new benchmark with three consecutive 500 crore blockbusters- Stree 2, Dhurandhar, and Dhurandhar: The Revenge- driven by Jyoti Deshpande's vision for big, mass-appeal cinema.

Stree 2, Dhurandhar, and Dhurandhar: The Revenge- three ₹500 crore blockbusters- show Jyoti Deshpande’s strong instinct for making big, mass-appeal films. In an industry where it’s hard to stay consistently on top, Jio Studios has achieved something remarkable with three ₹500 crore hits in a row. These have also been the biggest films of the last three years, making the studio one of the most powerful players in Indian cinema. With Stree 2, the studio raised the bar for Hindi films in 2024.

The film had an incredible run at the box office, crossing ₹500 crore in India in just 18 days, thanks to strong word-of-mouth and audiences coming back for repeat viewings. It didn’t stop there—within a little over a month, it also crossed ₹600 crore, becoming the first Hindi film to reach that number in a single language.

Keeping the momentum going, Jio Studios followed up with Dhurandhar in 2025. The film was a huge success, crossing ₹500 crore in just 15 days, making it the fastest to do so at the time. After that, it continued to perform strongly, with packed theatres and repeat audiences boosting its numbers.

It also had a long theatrical run of 100 days, showing how popular it remained over time. Now in 2026, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken this success even further.

The film opened to an outstanding response and quickly crossed ₹500 crore within its first week. It’s still running strong, becoming Jio Studios’ third straight film to enter the ₹500 crore club. The film is doing extremely well across India, with huge audience turnout and steady performance.

It’s also performing very strongly worldwide and is expected to reach even bigger milestones if this trend continues. Under Jyoti Deshpande’s leadership, Jio Studios has built a reputation as a major force backing bold and ambitious films.

With a keen eye for different kinds of stories, the studio continues to support projects that not only push creative limits but also achieve big commercial success, setting new standards for the industry.

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