Sunny Deol, who is unstoppable after the massive success of Gadar 2, has reportedly given his dates to Rajkumar Santoshi for his next film, which is based on a strong Pakistani angle. Now the title of the film has been released, and it is claimed to be Jisne Lahore Nahi Dekha. Sunny Deol will be seen playing a lead in Rajkumar Santoshi's next film, while Aamir Khan is co-producing the film. There was a buzz earlier that till now the Gadar 2 star hadn't allocated his dates for the film, but now he has locked the dates and will even soon begin the shooting of the film.

Gadar 2's massive success even sorted out the difference between him and Rajkumar Santoshi, who were the most famous director and actor duo in the 90s. It is claimed that long ago Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi were supposed to make the same film with the title Lahore 1947, but things didn't pan out, and now that all is well and Sunny has proved his box office success with Gadar 2, Rajkumar and the actor have once again started working on the project, and Aamir Khan himself came on board to co-produce the film. According to reports, the OTT offered a whopping Rs 95 crore to acquire the film's rights.

It is also claimed that the shooting of the film will begin in January 2024, and the makers have already begun the preparation for this massive actioner.

Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan have been friends for years now, and the superstar was the first one to arrive at the Gadar 2 success party. It will be the first time the superstars are working on a project where one is acting and one is co-producing. Meanwhile, fans are also eagerly waiting for Aamir Khan to make a comeback, who announced he was taking a break after his unsuccessful film Laal Singh Chadha.