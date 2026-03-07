Jisoo vs Seo In Guk: Is BLACKPINK star richer than Boyfriend On Demand actor?

Seo In-guk is one of the most versatile stars in the Korean entertainment industry, whereas Jisoo rose to international fame as a member of the globally popular K-pop group BLACKPINK. Let's find out who is richer between the two.

The recently released K-drama Boyfriend on Demand on Netflix is very much in the discussion these days. Jisoo and Seo In-guk are playing the lead roles in this romantic series. The viewers are loving the interesting storyline of the series and the great chemistry of both the actors. The show was released on Netflix and has been the talk of social media ever since. Meanwhile, fans also want to know which of these two stars is the richest.

What is the net worth of Jisoo?

Jisoo's real name is Kim Jisoo and she is a member of the world's most popular K-pop group BlackPink. Along with acting, she has also made her mark in singing. Jisoo previously worked in the K-drama Snowdrop and is now playing the lead role in Boyfriend on Demand. According to reports, Jisoo's net worth is said to be around around Rs 170 crore. Her main sources of income are music, world tours, brand endorsements and acting projects.

She is also the brand ambassador of many international brands. She is associated with luxury brands like Dior and Cartier, which increases both her earnings and popularity. Not only this, she has also started her own management label BLISSOO. Jisoo has achieved worldwide recognition as a singer and fashion icon.

What is the net worth of Seo In-guk?

Seo In-guk, who has gained fame as both an actor and singer, stands as a well-known figure in the Korean entertainment industry. He first gained recognition after winning the singing reality show Superstar K in 2009. After that, he appeared in multiple successful television shows including Reply 1997 and Master's Sun. According to reports, his total assets are believed to be between 8 to 25 crore rupees. His main source of income is acting, music and brand promotion.

Is the BLACKPINK star richer than the Boyfriend On Demand actor?

Jisoo has more wealth than all stars as her total assets exceed the combined wealth of her co-stars. Her global popularity and her music career, which she has developed through partnerships with major brands, have made her achieve imprressive financial growth. However, Seo In-guk has also achieved good success on the basis of his acting and singing.

Fans are very happy to see both of them together in Boyfriend on Demand and their on-screen chemistry is very much liked.

