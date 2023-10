In September, we got the unfortunate news that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have decided to divorce. The couple had been married for four years. It seems they felt they were truly incompatible and hence decided to end their union. The news of the split was followed by immense rumour-mongering. It became kind of obvious that the couple had ended things rather acrimoniously. The two daughters, Willa and Delphine are now with Joe Jonas. A mediator is discussing the clauses of co-parenting and settlement for the couple. A number of rumors floated around just after report of their split. Everyone speculated that the couple was doing covert PR to put out the truth.

Sophie Turner unfollows Priyanka Chopra on Instagram?

It has been reported on Reddit that Sophie Turner has unfollowed Priyanka Chopra on Instagram. It seems even Priyanka is not following her now. But she still follows Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle. Some Hollywood tabloids had reported how Sophie Turner became uncomfortable due to Priyanka Chopra as people drew comparisons. It seems Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are on the same page when it comes to career and personal life. Joe Jonas apparently wanted Sophie Turner to have one more baby and settle down in her personal life. The actress however is keen to explore her career and life.

Bonding between Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra

It was reported that Priyanka Chopra is keen to safeguard her relationship with Sophie Turner. The two have a lot of common friends. She was there for her bachelorette as well. Priyanka Chopra also dotes on her little nieces. If Sophie Turner has indeed unfollowed the actress, it does create more interest on their relationship dynamic. The split of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner is way too messy. She alleged that he held the passports of the little girls so that they cannot travel to the UK.

Netizens had varied reactions on this. A person commented, "There was a news that Jonas family compare Sophie with Priyanka which was revealed by Sophie's friend," while another one said, "I feel PC unfollowed sophie first. If you noticed, it made headlines before — when her brother would be engaged.. she follow and unfollowed right away according to the relationship. That’s just how she is… if you’re related then she’ll follow you— if you’re not— then she doesn’t keep a connection."