John Abraham recently made some controversial remarks about the OTT platform. Explaining to ETimes why he'd never appear in any film or series on OTT, John Abraham said that he's a big-screen hero and that is where he wants to be seen and at this point, he'll only do films that cater to the big scree adding that he'd find it offensive if someone shuts off his film midway on a tablet because they need to rush to the washroom. Additionally, he mentioned how he wouldn't like to be available for ₹299 or 499, stressing that he has a problem with it.

John Abraham brutally trolled for calling himself 'big-screen hero'

No sooner than made these statements, than Twitter was quick to pounce and troll him in quite a brutal fashion. One user said, "Is bhaisaab ki ek bhi movie Maine theatre me puri nai dekhi sivay Shootout at Lokhanwala (Kyuki usme Manoj Bajpayee sir the)," while another wrote:, "Iski ek bhi movie maine nhi dekhi big screen pe .... Bas Pathan dekhne Jaungi Wo bhi Sabko Pata Hai Kiske Liye." A third commented, "I don't even prefer to watch his movies telecast on TV screen for free... Forget about big screen." Check out some of the tweets below:

Is bhaisaab ki ek bhi movie Maine theatre me puri nai dekhi sivay Shootout at Lokhanwala (Kyuki usme Manoj Bajpayee sir the) — Simple Hindu (@Simple_Hindu) June 23, 2022

Iski ek bhi movie maine nhi dekhi big screen pe ? .... Bas Pathan dekhne Jaungi Wo bhi Sabko Pata Hai Kiske Liye ?❤️ — TeddyBunny (@teddyybunnyy) June 23, 2022

Lo bhai ab banda washroom bhi na jaye inka movie chal raha ho to. ?? — Monika (@Mona_17apr) June 23, 2022

Have seen ppl running frm theatrs midway during his films ?? — Nihal (@itsniihal) June 23, 2022

Perhaps just this one time John Abraham should've been a bit discreet about what