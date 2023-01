John Abraham was also one of the significant members of Bollywood who was invited to attend the grand ring ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. And this video of the Pathaan star is going viral where he is dressed up in casuals and is seen posing for the paparazzi who were invited to cover the red carpet of the celebration. John looked extremely disinterested while posing as there was one dedicated person allotted from the Ambani's to guide the guest to stand in the particular place to pose for the shutterbugs. And this video of John Abraham grabs all the eyeballs of the netizens and they cannot stop but relate to him and are claiming that Joh is the one member in the family who never seems to enjoy these types of functions. Also Read - Pathaan box office advance booking: 1.17 lakh tickets of Shah Rukh Khan film sold already; expected to collect Rs 41 crores on the opening day

Watch the video of John Abraham's awkward walk at Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani engagement that is grabbing a lot of eyeballs for all the right reasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

One user commented, "For the first time, I see John Abraham in public party". Another user said, "This is awkwardly me attending boring family functions". Another user wrote," Why is behaving so weird." Also Read - Will Pathaan break Yash Raj Films' box office failure streak? Here's what the numbers predict

While many are surprised to see the actor attending any function as he is one of those actors who prefers to stay away from the limelight. John Abraham's wedding to was an intimate affair and to date, the actor hasn't yet hosted any parties at his home or otherwise. John is a person who loves to live his life in simplicity and despite being in the industry for more than 15 years now, the glamour world hasn't bitten him yet. John will be seen okaying a negative role in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan starring Deepika Padukone in the female lead. Also Read - Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer edges out Avatar 2, gets shows earlier in the morning than Avengers Endgame and more