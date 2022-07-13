's production venture Jism, starring and , was one of the best erotic thrillers made in Bollywood. Bipasha became the sexy siren of Bollywood and the film kickstarted John's career in the industry. While Pooja made sure Bipasha would be comfortable with intimate scenes, John rebuked her for not caring about his consent while filming the erotic scenes in the film. Also Read - Karan Singh Grover's Dangerous, Swara Bhasker's Rasbhari and more web series with the lowest user ratings – watch at your own risk

"I did a film with Bipasha Basu and we launched the gorgeous John Abraham. I was actually directing the love scenes and stuff. I went to explain to them what was required. I am telling Bipasha ‘this is what you need to do, and if you are not comfortable…’ and John just looked at me and said ‘Excuse me! Does somebody mind asking me whether I am comfortable doing this?’ It was like somebody threw a bucket of cold water on me. How presumptuous of us women to think that it is only the women who feel awkward in an intimate situations. The poor men!" Pooja revealed while speaking on Tinder India's Swipe Ride with Kusha Kapila. Also Read - Ek Villain Returns: Disha Patani looks 'cute' in ponytails; gets BRUTALLY TROLLED for her outfit

She further added, "God bless all the men that I have been with, because I think I have taken something from each one of them. I especially want to thank the people who broke my heart and stomped all over it because when you look back in hindsight and what you think is a box of darkness somebody has handed you, actually turns out to be the most massive gift you could receive. Because that is what reintroduces you to yourself.” Also Read - Malaika Arora steps out of a meeting dressed in a body-hugging outfit; netizens notice the watchman staring at her [Watch Video]

Advertisement

Jism also kindled John and Bipasha's romance. Their relationship went strong for nearly a decade but unfortunately it ended abruptly and the duo went separate ways after announcing their breakup.