John Abraham REFUSES to comment on The Kashmir Files; calls a journalist 'dumb'

The Kashmir Files directed by remained to be the most discussed movie in recent times. The film that narrated the suffering of the Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir insurgency left everyone moved. Quite a few celebrities like , , and others supported the film. However, at a recent event, refused to talk about The Kashmir Files. The actor was out to promote his upcoming film Attack and was asked by the media to share his views on The Kashmir Files.

John Abraham's response was, 'You are asked on the news desk to bring controversy, then you come here and say, 'Tell us something about The Kashmir Files.' Why will I do that?' John further appeared to be irked by a question over action scenes in his movies. A journalist asked him about the overdose of action in his film whilst referring to Satyameva Jayate and John called the person 'dumb'. He said, "I am talking about Attack. If you have a problem with this, then I am sorry. I really offended you." The actor further said, "More than physically fit, I am trying to be mentally fit to answer some crazy questions, as people are so dumb."

John Abraham then apologised to everyone on behalf of the person and stated that he has left his brain at home. Okay then!

Attack stars and in pivotal roles apart from John Abraham. The film is going to make it to the theatres on April 1. The trailer of the same is out and John plays a super soldier in it.