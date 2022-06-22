John Abraham will never have an OTT release as an actor; says, 'I don’t want to be available at rupees 299 or 499'

says I m a big-screen hero and I would want to remain there. In his recent interaction, John Abraham opened up that why he will never make an OTT debut and will stick to big screens only. The actor's last film Attack Part 1 had been released on OTT after it hit the theatres spoke about why he will never have an OTT debut. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: As Shakti Arora gets set to romance Shraddha Arya; here's a look at his best onscreen pairings from Radhika Madan to Drashti Dhami

I am a big-screen hero and that is where I want to be seen.

In a candid chat with ETimes, he said, " I am a big-screen hero and that is where I want to be seen. At this point, I will do films that cater to the big screen. I would find it offensive if someone shut off my film midway on a tablet because they needed to rush to the washroom. Also, I would not like to be available for ₹299 or 499. I have a problem with it". Well, he ever minces with his words. John is known to be outspoken and this statement of him nay not go well down with his fans as they are eagerly waiting for him to make an OTT debut like every actor.

But if you think that John has a problem with OTT films? This is what he has to say about the same," As a producer, I love the OTT space. I would love to make films for the medium and cater to that audience. But as an actor, I am very clear that I want to be on the big screen".

John Abraham is not only an actor but also a producer, he openly admitted that he will do OTT films but as a producer. But when it comes to him, he wants to shine only on the big screen. John Abraham is a self made star, he has come a along way in his journey. The actor has no godfather in the industry, but today he has become godfathers of many budding actors. John gave Ayushmann Khurana his first break as an actor in Vicky Donor.