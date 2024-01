Bollywood hunk John Abraham is known to be business savvy. The actor is also a producer and an entrepreneur. John Abraham owns a sports team in the Indian Football League as well. Now, reports are coming that John Abraham has bought a bungalow worth Rs 70.83 crores in Khar. It seems the said property in located in Linking Road. The news came out from the registration documents on IndexTap.com. The actor's office is also located in a charming Bandra bungalow, and this is his second buy. 2023 was a good year for John Abraham with Pathaan making Rs 1,000 crores and more at the global box office. Jim of Pathaan was hailed as the best negative character of the year. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day.

Details of John Abraham's bungalow in Khar

The bungalow has a living space of 5, 416 sq ft and land of 7, 722 sq ft. This makes it quite big for the said location. John Abraham apparently finalised the deal on December 27, 2023 and paid a stamp duty of Rs 4.24 crores. He has not yet confirmed the news of this purchase. He is already the owner of a swanky apartment in Bandra. His home is designed by combining two flats together on two floors. It has a a private terrace as well overlooking the Arabian Sea. The house is an architect's delight.

John Abraham joins elite league of stars

When we talk of superstar bungalows, the ones that come to our mind are the residences of Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Big B made news of late as reports of him gifting his daughter the bungalow went viral. Shah Rukh Khan owns, Mannat which is valued at Rs 200 crores with an area of 27,000 square feet. Ranbir Kapoor is also building his own bungalow in Bandra.

John Abraham is in talks with YRF for a spin-off on the character of Jim. With news of the Dhoom series being revived let us see if John Abraham makes a re-entry into the same. Fans love him in that film. He is married to Priya Runchal who is a banker and financial analyst.