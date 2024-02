Johny Lever- the moment you hear this name you instantly love or smile as that is what the star has earned. He has been the best comedian actor and till date, he managed to tickle the funny bones of the audience. But even this man had gone through the darkest phase of his life and it's unbelievable. Often we see there are rappers who come up from the Dharavi slum area and talk about their pain through rap, but till date, Johny Lever has never blown the trumpet around his life. Also Read - Raju Srivastav dies at 58: Johnny Lever remembers comedian as 'an unstoppable workaholic'; shares his tearful wife Shikha called him in the morning [Exclusive]

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana, Saif Ali Khan and more actors who changed their names to get success in Bollywood; know their real names

Watch the video of Johny Lever speaking about committing suicide at the age of 13 years old

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Allahbadia (@ranveerallahbadia)

Trending Now

But seldom he has spoken and the rest for the actor only grows. In his latest interaction with a popular influencer, Johny revealed the darkest secret of his life and you will be amazed and how. In his interview, he revealed how he was fed up with his life and wanted to end it at the age of 13," I had gone to die near the railway tracks at the age of 13, I was fed of my father".

Johny Lever even added how he witnessed the real murders during the town of his childhood and if not an actor he would also land up in the criminal world and either become of the local gangster. But thanks the almighty each and every day for blessing him. Johny Lever has come a long way in his joying and today lives a lavish life along with his family and he deserves every bit of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 Shows (@zee5shows)

Johny Lever has bene doing exceptional wok over the years and lately he has been taking other roles as well apart form comedy.