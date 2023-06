Arshad Warsi is basking in the success of his much-awaited web series Asur 2. During the interviews of the sequel of his crime thriller web series, the actor dropped a major update of his next movies. He has a bunch of upcoming projects including Jolly LLB 3. The news about the third installment of the courtroom drama has left everyone excited. Reports have it that Jolly LLB will also feature Akshay Kumar alongside Warsi who kickstarted the franchise. Also Read - Asur 2: Barun Sobti's co-star spills the beans on the actor's working style; says, 'He is dedicated and methodical'

Jolly LLB released in 2013 received much love and appreciation from the audience and critics alike. The first part was headlined by as lawyer Jagdish Tyagi however, he was replaced by Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 2. The first part of the franchise was a sleeper hit and four years later second installment was released in 2017. Now in an interview with Telly Chakkar, the actor has revealed that the film series is returning with its third sequel and will also star in the lead. The movie is expected to on floors next year. Also Read - Asur 2: Makers of Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti show drop all episodes at one go on fans demand

Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar played lawyers in their respective chapters. Now it is claimed that the lawyers from Jolly LLB 1 and 2 will team up for a new case to be solved in Jolly LLB 3. Reportedly, the story will see a face-off between both Jollys. In the interview, Arshad Warsi confirmed the third installment and revealed that Munna Bhai 3 is not happening. Popularly known for the role of Circuit the actor said he, Sanjay Sutt, director Raju Hirani, and producer want to do Munna Bhai 3. But it is not happening and for now, Jolly LLB is on the roll with Akshay Kumar. Also Read - Asur 2 full web series leaked online: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti mytho thriller becomes latest victim of piracy

Trending Now

Talking about his exciting lineup Arshad Warsi revealed that the writer of called and informed him that he is working on it. So after the actor will extend the comedy franchise with Dhamaal 4 after its third chapter released in 2019. About Golmaal 5 he is hoping director to one day call him telling they are shooting in Goa.

Coming to Jolly LLB 3 details about the plotline are under wraps but it is claimed that the lawyer of Jolly LLB 1 Arshad Warsi and the lawyer of Jolly LLB 2 will face off in the third installment. will return as a judge. This will be the second collaboration of both actors who earlier worked together in Bachchan Paandey which didn’t perform well at the box office.