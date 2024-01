AMMAN -- The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) has hosted a specialized media delegation from India, comprising 52 journalists, editors and influencers in the film industry. Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor Prithviraj Sukumaran wants to direct a comedy in Bollywood similar to Bro Daddy

Taking place from January 30 to February 2, 2024, as part of the JTB's plans to promote and market the tourist and historical areas in Jordan, the initiative aims to attract global attention from filmmakers worldwide to visit the Kingdom and produce international films.

The delegation was hosted during the filming of parts of the global Indian movie, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan", in various locations in Jordan, including Wadi Rum, Aqaba and Amman.

Renowned Indian actors, such as Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, along with director Ali Abbas Zafar, were among the VIP guests.

JTB organized a press briefing for the Indian delegation to familiarize them with Jordan's tourism promotion plan for the Indian market.

During the press briefing, Dr. Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, JTB’s Director-General, emphasized that hosting the Indian media delegation reflects global interest in Jordan's tourism sector and film industry.

He highlighted the investment opportunities in the tourism and film sectors, emphasizing the stability and security that Jordan enjoys in the region and the world. He pointed out the importance of attracting global filmmakers to Jordan in marketing and tourism promotion, focusing on key markets in the film industry.

The Royal Film Commission (RFC) provided significant support to the Indian film, facilitating the necessary permits, identifying suitable filming locations and streamlining customs clearance procedures for technical equipment.

For his part, Managing Director of the Royal Film Commission Mohannad Al Bakri said, during the press gathering: "There is a close connection between the tourism sector and the film industry... Filming remarkable movies in the Kingdom significantly contributes to showcasing its stunning locations and the distinctive Jordanian culture, thus promoting our country as a tourist destination."

He added: "Over the years, we have worked to attract and facilitate the production of numerous international cinematic projects in Jordan, and have witnessed the substantial impact of such efforts on the tourism sector after these films were globally screened."

Mr Muhannad AlBakri (managing director of the royal film commission of Jordan), Mr Raja Gharghour (Executive commissioner at RFC and Chairman of the board of Olivewood studios), Dr Abdel Razzaq Arabiyat (Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board)

During the press conference, Olivewood Film Studios Chairman, Raja Gargour, expressed the historical film-making opportunities in Jordan, emphasizing the “pivotal role” of Olivewood Studios in defining and facilitating such opportunities.

He highlighted the transformation of the film and visual storytelling industry in Jordan into a vital economic sector over the past few years.

JTB prepared a tourist program for the Indian media delegation, including visits to tourist and historical sites in Amman, Wadi Rum, Petra and Aqaba.

The Indian media delegation expressed admiration at the richness of the tourism product and historical heritage in Jordan, appreciating the warm hospitality of the Jordanian people.

They commended Jordan's stability and security on a regional and global level.

