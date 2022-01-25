Director JP Dutta's Border, starring an ensemble case, including Sunny Deol, Suniely Shetty, Akshaye Khanna and other, released back in 1997, has got to be one of the industry's most popular patriotic movie of all time. Bollywood no doubt has had a rich history with patriotic classics like , Gadar, and more other than Border. And with Republic Day 2022 around the corner (Wednesday, 26th January), the patriotic fervour around the country is at an all-time high. However, me have to dampen that the deshbhakti spirit a wee bit as we've got the latest development about Border, and it isn't looking that rosy.

A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Border 2 most likely will never be made as Bharat Shah, the producer of the original film, is claiming that he has the rights and is still owed royalty from Border. So, till the matter isn't cleared, J.P. Dutta can't go ahead and shoot the movie even though he has apparently already finalised Sunny Deol and Suniel Shetty, and even has plans for Border 3 and 4. Word is that Dutta has tried reaching out and sorting things out with Bharat Shah, but the latter seems to be extremely bitter over his past experience of working with him, and talks have reached an impasse.