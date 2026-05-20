Jr NTR faced brutal body-shaming early in his career, now fans can’t stop praising his transformation

Jr NTR was once subjected to massive fat-shaming and criticism. However, he changed everyone's perspective through his incredible fitness transformation.

Jr NTR faced brutal body-shaming early in his career, now fans can’t stop praising his transformation

Jr NTR became a global sensation after he won applause for his impeccable acting in RRR. Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the film helped both Jr NTR and Ram Charan gain international stardom and appreciation. While some thought Ram Charan won more hearts with his intense role, others felt Jr NTR stole the show. The excitement got even more intense when reputed Hollywood magazine Variety included Jr NTR in its Oscar prediction list for Best Actor. It was indeed an important moment in Jr NTR’s growing global recognition.

Jr NTR faced body shaming

Jr NTR had spoken at length about how he was subjected to severe body shaming during the initial days of his career. He opened up about it on his show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. For the unversed, it is the Telugu version of the Hindi game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He discussed obesity and transformation journey after a contestant talked about how he was conscious of his baldness. The actor also said that he was called ugly.

When did Jr NTR turn to extreme fitness?

Jr NTR was often slammed for his body shape and excessive weight. But the star left everyone surprised when he shed weight and did everything possible to don a toned and fit body. He turned to extreme fitness for his film Temper which had released in 2015. A year earlier, Jr NTR was at his heaviest. According to reports, Puri Jagannadh, had convinced Jr NTR to lose weight.

Jr NTR's recent weight loss

Jr NTR left his fans impressed with a latest photo he had uploaded on Instagram. In the photo shared, he was seen flaunting his new physique. According to reports, he is donning this look in upcoming film Dragon which is being directed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel. He captioned the post, “Built. Not bought,” clarifying that the transformation is the result of his dedication in the gym, with no shortcuts.

How much weight did JR NTR shed?

While Jr NTR has been extremely busy shooting for the film, reports have indicated that he shed 9.5 kg in just 7 days. But this is false. A report in Deccan Chronicle said that the actor’s transformation took seven weeks, as mentioned by his fitness trainer Kumar Mannava.

Know more about NTR’s diet

When it comes to weight loss, diet has had a big role in the actor's weight loss journey. Mannava’s trainer had reportedly revealed that he avoided protein-rich diet. Since he wasn’t building muscle, he opted for low-protein diet. This helped him lose extra muscle mass he had built over the years.

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