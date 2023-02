The south film industry is deeply saddened by the news of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna’s death. Actor and Politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away on Saturday at the age of 39. He was the brother of Telugu superstar Jr. NTR. Reportedly, he was admitted to Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital in Bangalore where he took his last breath. Earlier in January he collapsed during a rally suffering a cardiac arrest and was then under treatment. Also Read - Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passes away age the age of 39; Chiranjeevi Konidela, Ravi Teja and others mourn his demise

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna was the Telugu Desam Party leader and grandson of Telugu actor and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. T. Rama Rao. He is left behind by his wife and daughters. He made his acting debut in 2003 with Okato Number Kurraadu. Following that he acted in several movies as a lead and also played the role of antagonist.

The unfortunate demise of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna sent shock waves in the South film industry. Several Tollywood celebrities , , , and others mourn his untimely death. The Pushpa actor Allu Arjun was heartbroken as he learned the passing away of Taraka Ratna garu. He took to twitter to pen a heartfelt note sending condolences to his family, friends & fans. He wrote Gone to soon. May he rest in peace.

Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon ?. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 18, 2023

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is deeply saddened after knowing the tragic premature demise of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. He penned an emotional note recalling how bright, talented, and affectionate young man he was. He wrote Gone too soon paying heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans. He wished may his soul rest in peace.

Deeply saddened to learn of the

tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna

Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! ? ?

Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace! శివైక్యం ?? pic.twitter.com/noNbOLKzfX — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 18, 2023

PM Narendra Modi also wrote a heartfelt tweet on the untimely demise of Shri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Garu. Andhra Pradesh Governor Sri Biswabhusan Harichandan also expressed profound grief over the demise of Sri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna.

Pained by the untimely demise of Shri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Garu. He made a mark for himself in the world of films and entertainment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 19, 2023

Mahesh Babu is shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Taraka Ratna. Gone way too soon brother wrote Mahesh Babu as he took to Twitter to share his despair. He also added that his thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief.