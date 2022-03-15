Reports have been doing the rounds that singer Jubin Nautiyal and fame Nikita Dutta have been dating for a long time. Some time back, Nikita made a visit to Jubin's hometown in Uttarakhand and reportedly met his family members. They were recently spotted together in a cafe in Juhu, Mumbai, which further added fuel to their marriage rumours. While the two have remained tight-lipped on their relationship, Jubin has revealed that they have been friends from a long time and have been seeing each other for a while. Also Read - Attack song Ik Tu Hai: John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez's first track from the film is a soothing romantic number for the soul

When Jubin was asked about his marriage rumours with Nikita Dutta, he told Bombay Times, "We don't have anything to say about that. Nikita has been a friend of mine since she appeared on the TV show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste. We got to know one other well when I sang a song in that show. Nikita and I had been hanging out for a while in a cafe in Juhu. I'm not going to say whether we're dating or not because one thing leads to another and we don't want to be the centre of attention."

In fact, Nikita has been spotted multiple times picking up Jubin from the airport and the duo keep reacting to each other's social media posts. It is being said that the two families have met and there may shortlist a date for their wedding.

Earlier, Nikita had shared a picturesque image from her trip to Dehradun in Uttarakhand and wrote on Instagram, "I left a little bit of my soul in the mountains.” To which, Jubin replied, "Dint you forget your heart here as well,” along with a heart emoji.

It looks like the wedding bells will start ringing for Jubin and Nikita anytime soon. Let's wait and watch.