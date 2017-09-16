Judwaa 2 music review: Salman Khan fans will love this album more than Varun Dhawan's

After scoring a hit earlier this year with Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun Dhawan is back with a potential blockbuster in hand. Judwaa 2 is the sequel to the 1996 Salman Khan-starrer Judwaa, and has him play twins in the movie. Directed by his dad David Dhawan, the movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu as the female leads. The album is out, and as you know it retains two tracks from the original. Here's our review of the entire soundtrack... Also Read - Kriti Sanon takes her prank a little too far on Bhediya sets; pushes Varun Dhawan into a river – watch video

Tan Tana Tan was a very popular song in the '90s, and many hardcore Salman Khan fans swear by this number. Anu Malik had composed and sung the wacky song with some really inane lyrics, and it actually defined that era. Now the sequel (or reboot, whatever you want to call Judwaa 2) has retained this song as well as Oonchi Hai Building. Chalti Hai Kya... is recreated by Sandeep Shirodkar with Dev Negi doing the male locals. While Negi does a commendable job here, we still miss the quirkiness of Anu Malik's singing. Neha Kakkar also comes in to croon a couple of lines, and she is far more interesting to hear. Overall, a decent reprisal, nothing to say more.

The Ganpati song is here. Composed by Sajid-Wajid and sung by Amit Mishra, the song is less an ode to the elephant headed deity and more about the desirability of the male lead here. Well, what can you derive other than this from the lines like 'Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pareshaan Kare Mujhe Choriyaan'? The song is picturised on Raja, the tapori character played by Varun Dhawan, and therefore the composers have managed to do justice the playful streak in the number. However, the composition is plain average, but it will definitely look cool on screen.

Thankfully, for Oonchi Hai Building, the composer Sandeep Shirodkar has brought in Anu Malik for the male vocals, and that helps in bringing the magic of the original song to some extent. The remix will be loved by people who have a soft corner for the original song. While it is fun to listen to Anu Malik recreating his own son, it is Neha Kakkar who scores here. Forget Jacqueline or Taapsee, I can only imagine Karisma Kapoor when she is singing. Though the way she sings 'Mere Swagger wale Raja', it sounded to us as 'mere saagar wale Raja' when we hear the song for the first time. Overall, the song is quite enjoyable, but that's because we have loved the original track so much.

Meet Bros enters the fray with Aa toh Sahi, a thankfully original and a very entertaining track, that has them crooning with the ever-dependable Neha Kakkar (who is on a roll throughout the entire album), with rap by Roach Killa. The electronic beats are very refreshing to hear, since they are bringing something new to the table. Varun Dhawan fans will surely be embracing the enjoyable track with open arms, and it has the potential to rule any DJ's party-tracks.

Like quite a few albums in 2017 that relied on old songs (remember Baadshaho?), the soundtrack of Judwaa 2 leans too much on our love for the songs of the original Judwaa. Both remix versions of Oonchi Hai Building and Chalti Hai Kya... will provide plenty of nostalgia moments for Salman Khan fans. However, there is Aa toh Sahi that will be easily be lapped by Varun Dhawan fans too.

The remixes and Aa Toh Sahi