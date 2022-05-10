Jug Jug Jeeyo star Varun Dhawan says everything changes after marriage, Kiara Advani questions if it's true

is married to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal and he is the happiest person on earth. But as they say after marriage everything changes and if you only thought that this logic doesn't apply to Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan because he is married to his childhood love, you are wrong. Varun's opinion on life after marriage is every typical Indian man. Don't believe us? Take a look at Varun's recent Instagram post. The Jug Jug Jeeyo actor took to his Instagram and shared his wedding picture and wrote, " Aap logo ne Iss din Hume Itna Pyaar Diya thank u but I need your blessings again kyunki Shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai!" Also Read - Naagin actress Surbhi Chandna and MS Dhoni have something in common and we bet you can't guess what it is

The star is known for his humour and he never fails to impress his audiences on the same. However this time he is promoting his film Jug Jug Jeeyo which speaks about life after marriage. Well along with Varun, Neetu Kapoor who is a promoting part of the film and reportedly palsy Varun; mother in the film too shared her wedding picture with late actor and wrote, "Mere liye Shaadi ke baad sab Badal Gaya. I am starting this new journey…with your blessings Rishi Ji. With you in my heart, always."

who plays Varun's love interest in the film shared her parent's wedding picture and questioned if really after wedding everything changes" Here’s one of my favourite pictures of my parents I've always looked up to them for the perfect marriage! Their blessings are always with me.. now I need YOURS! Also, some advice please, kyunki sab kehte hai - Shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai. Kya sachi badal jaata hai?".

Well, the mantra of the film shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai and this unique way of promoting the film has caught the audience's attention. Agree?