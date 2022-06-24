Jug Jugg Jeeyo leaked online in full HD version on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla and more

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's massive success, we now have JugJugg Jeeyo taking over the theatres. The film helmed by Raj Mehta and produced under the banner of Dharma Productions has Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. As the film hit the theaters, it has received positive reviews from all corners. However, here comes a setback for the makers of the show. Within a few hours of its release, the film has been leaked online. Also Read - BTS Jungkook X Charlie Puth Left and Right: ARMY has the funniest reactions to 'Tangled up in your Bed', Puth finds the golden maknae 'attractive' [Read Tweets]

As per the reports, JugJugg Jeeyo has been leaked online by notorious sites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz and others. The film is reportedly available for download in HD quality. This indeed is big trouble for the makers who are expecting the film to do wonders at the box office. Of late, Bollywood films have been struggling big time to register numbers at the box office. It is and Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that set the ball rolling by making great numbers at the box office. The same is expected from JugJugg Jeeyo which has such a star cast. However, with the film getting online in such a short span of time from its release may have an effect on its box office collection. We have our fingers crossed though. Hopefully the film will be able to make decent numbers and set Bollywood back on track. Also Read - Brad Pitt gets candid about retirement, spending years in 'low-grade depression' and more

Meanwhile, BollywoodLife have JugJugg Jeeyo three stars. The BL Verdict by Russel D'silva reads, "Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a good movie, make no mistake of that – it has enough going for it by way of both humour and emotions, making for a fairly enjoyable family entertainer. It's just that it could've been even better with more assured direction, less regression, less pseudo-feminism and a background score that had no business leaving the recording studio." Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan teaser postponed; last minute change in launch venue? Here's why Mani Ratnam, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's film is facing delays