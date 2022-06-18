David Dhawan was recently rushed to hospital after his health suddenly deteriorated to a considerable degree, sending alarm bells ringing among family, friends and well wishers across the industry and in media circles. Turns out, he needed to be admitted for complications emanating from his advanced-stage diabetes, for which he has previously been hospitalised. Well, the good news is that David Dhawan has returned home now and is said to be recuperating well. However, as relieved as son Varun Dhawan must be feeling after seeing his father recovering, he also admitted to the episode taking a mental toll on him. Also Read - KGF 2: Karan Johar reveals why the Yash starrer couldn't have been made in Bollywood; says 'The movie would have been...'

Varun Dhawna find it tough with David Dhawan being unwell

Prolific Director earlier told ETimes that he's doing better after returning home post his stint in the hospital for 7 days while his close friend, Ratan Jain, echoed his sentiment. On the other hand, when ETimes got in touch with David's son, popular Bollywood star , the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor said that he's having a tough time balancing his work and his commitment toward his father's health, but is going all out to ensure that neither is ignored. He added that people love his father and he's glad they've got his back home, reiterating that it's tough to work when one's father is not well, but going on to emphasise that his father would always want him to fulfil his professional commitments on time.

Varun and Rohit Dhawan watched over David Dhawan in hospital

A source also informed ETimes that Varun Dhawan and elder brother Rohit Dhawan (who's also a Director) were watching over their father at night in the hospital while their mother took care of the day shift. We can see how that could prove taxing to Varun with a choc-a-bloc schedule for Jug Jugg Jeeyo's promotions.