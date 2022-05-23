Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been making noise ever since it was first announced. First and foremost, the cast assembled has gathered plenty of eyeballs. Varund Dhawan leading a movie always draws attention because of the kind of fan-following he enjoys coupled with his enviable box-office success ration thus far. Then getting Kiara Advani on board as the female lead raised the excitement, given her burgeoning fan-base and the first-time pairing of Varun and her. On top of that, Jug Jugg Jeeyo boasts an amazing supporting cast, comprising Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul. Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie fans left fuming on social media over 'edited' pic? Here's what we know

Jug Jugg Jeeyo marks Varun Dhawan's return to Dharma camp

To spice things up, Jug Jugg Jeeyo also marks return to the Karan Johar camp as well as return to family dramas three years after Sui Dhaaga and four years after the superhit and fondly remembered Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The first-look posters and trailer have also made the right impact and suffice it to say that Jug Jugg Jeeyo is one of the more anticipated Bollywood movies in recent times.

Varun Dhawan schools journalist for Kiara Advani

Now, at the Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer launch, one of the journalists present at the press conference had asked , "Aap purane khiladi hai... Varun ne haal hi mein shaadi ki hai. Kiara bhi 1-2 saal mein shaadi karengi. Toh aapne koi tips di thi unhe?" Before Anil could respond, Varun Dhawan intervened, took the mic, and questioned the journo, "Tere maa-baap gaye the rishta le ke?" When said journo replied, "Nahi," Varun further questioned him, "oh phir kaisa pata tujhe ki ( ) shaadi karne wali hai?"

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Raj Mehta. Starring, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli; the movie releases on 24th June.