Big stars, eminent directors and big budgets can't guarantee success of a film and this has been proved by a string of failures both in Bollywood and south film industry. The roaring success of RRR, KGF 2 and Pushpa: The Rise happened at the time when 7-8 Bollywood biggies failed to attract the audience into theatres. Responding to this, , who is currently promoting JugJugg Jeeyo, said that 7-8 south films have also flopped in the past couple of years.

"Even the South industries have given 7 to 8 major flops. And that also happened because nothing was released for almost 2 years. A lot of content that the producers held on to seemed outdated to the audiences. So, I feel that if a good film comes, it will work. And the Hindi film industry definitely has a lot of good films coming up," Varun told Bollywood Hungama.

Speaking about the success of RRR, KGF 2, Pushpa: The Rise, Varun said, "I feel cinema is doing well right now. Every audience has the right to choose what kind of cinema they want to watch. Hollywood films have been working anyway for so many years. And people are liking films from the South and so, they are watching them. I, myself, enjoyed KGF - Chapter 2 so much. I had a great time watching it. No wonder that it is one of the biggest grossers right now."

The last four months saw several eagerly awaited movies hitting the screen but barring SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Junior NTR and , others either bombed at the box-office or registered average success.

Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya, and his son 's Bangarraju, Radhe Shyam starring fame , Bheemla Nayak starring and Baahubali fame Daggubati Rana, DJ Tillu starring young actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty, starrer , among others have done average business at the box office.