JugJugg Jeeyo actor Varun Dhawan on Bollywood vs South debate: 'Even the South industries have given 7 to 8 major flops'

The roaring success of RRR, KGF 2 and Pushpa: The Rise happened at the time when 7-8 Bollywood biggies failed to attract the audience into theatres. Responding to this, Varun Dhawan, who is currently promoting JugJugg Jeeyo, said that 7-8 south films have also flopped in the past couple of years.