JugJugg Jeeyo actress Kiara Advani has THIS to say over comparison with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt

Kiara Advani is currently riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film that also stars Kartik Aaryan has done wonders at the box office. Now, she is gearing up for her next big release JugJugg Jeeyo. The film that also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor is going to hit the theatres on June 24. Kiara is doing her best to promote the film. Given that Kiara has become one of the most popular faces of Bollywood, in a recent interview, she was asked about comparisons to Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kiara Advani spoke about being compared to Alia and Deepika and stated that she is motivated by it. She stated that she considered the two divas to be amazing actors and hence it is motivating for when for she gets compared to them. She was quoted saying, "It is amazing because they are amazing as actresses. I think I might be doing something right [ to be put in the same league] and it is highly motivating. It is more motivating because I do admire them. I love their work, and it pushes me to do better and take on solo projects. It is very motivating."

Kiara Advani's projects

The JugJugg Jeeyo actress is a busy bee. She has a lot of projects in the pipeline. After JugJugg Jeeyo, Kiara Advani is expected to work on RC15 staring South's superstar Ram Charan. Apart from this, she also has Govinda Naam Mera. She will be sharing the screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in this one. It is being directed by Shashank Khaitan. Now, didn't we say she is a busy bee?